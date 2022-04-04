Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading Down 1.7%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.73 and last traded at $84.82. 5,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,253,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

