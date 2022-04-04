Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DNFGY stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Dongfeng Motor Group (Get Rating)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

