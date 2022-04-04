Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

Dover stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.