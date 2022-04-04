Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

DOV opened at $158.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

