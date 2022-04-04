Dover (NYSE:DOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.23.

Dover stock opened at $158.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

