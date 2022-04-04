DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.75 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.