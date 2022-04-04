Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRQ. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

