Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.27 ($51.95).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:DUE opened at €26.92 ($29.58) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($48.44). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €33.31 and a 200 day moving average of €37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.