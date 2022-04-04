Dynamite Market Capitalization Achieves $16,852.49 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $16,852.49 and approximately $62,875.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

