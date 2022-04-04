Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DYN stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

