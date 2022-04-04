Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

