Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after purchasing an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

