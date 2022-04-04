Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

EGRX opened at $51.29 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.23 million, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

