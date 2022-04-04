eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.71 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1,032.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

