eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

EBAY opened at $57.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.