Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.00.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.