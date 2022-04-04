Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 27.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Edge Performance VCT 'H'’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Edge Performance VCT 'H' stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.51). 50,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.04. Edge Performance VCT 'H' has a 1-year low of GBX 86 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.84).
