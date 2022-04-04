Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 35 Per Share

Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 27.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Edge Performance VCT 'H'’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Edge Performance VCT 'H' stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.51). 50,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.04. Edge Performance VCT 'H' has a 1-year low of GBX 86 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Get Edge Performance VCT 'H' alerts:

About Edge Performance VCT 'H' (Get Rating)

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.