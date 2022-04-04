Effect.AI (EFX) Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00201015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00034092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00412176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

