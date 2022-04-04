Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives $4.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 780,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

