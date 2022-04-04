Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,325.63 ($17.36).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,048 ($13.73) on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,026.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

