Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.46.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Element Solutions has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.