Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) Director Konstantin Lichtenwald Sells 52,000 Shares

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM – Get Rating) Director Konstantin Lichtenwald sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$53,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,343,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,369,860.

Konstantin Lichtenwald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Konstantin Lichtenwald sold 55,000 shares of Element79 Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total value of C$63,800.00.

Element79 Gold Company Profile

Element79 Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and associated metals mining properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale property that consists of 90 unpatented mining claims covering 4171 acres located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

