Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

