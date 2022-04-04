Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.55

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 16075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 5.32%.

About Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.