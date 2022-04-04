Enjoy Technology (ENJY) & Its Peers Financial Review

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enjoy Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.75 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.21 billion $504.64 million -71,163.45

Enjoy Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enjoy Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1325 6718 12097 343 2.56

Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 98.31%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.99% -59.45% -6.94%

Summary

Enjoy Technology rivals beat Enjoy Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

