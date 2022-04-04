Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $205.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 68.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 477.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

