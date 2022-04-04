EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $97.90. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $79.80 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.49.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

