Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.98) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

ENT opened at GBX 1,644.50 ($21.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The company has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,613.45. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75).

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

