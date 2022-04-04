Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE EVC traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,546. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

