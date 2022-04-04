EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.77.

NYSE EOG opened at $120.33 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

