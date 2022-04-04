Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales purchased 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Demby purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 141.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,385. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $229.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.62. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

