Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.42.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $234.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $180.85 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.