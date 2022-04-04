Equillium (EQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) recently:

3/30/2022 – Equillium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/28/2022 – Equillium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/25/2022 – Equillium had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Equillium had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Equillium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

3/8/2022 – Equillium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

