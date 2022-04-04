Equillium (EQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) recently:
- 3/30/2022 – Equillium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 3/28/2022 – Equillium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 3/25/2022 – Equillium had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Equillium had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Equillium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
- 3/8/2022 – Equillium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Equillium, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.