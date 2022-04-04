Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $370.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQNR. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.97.

EQNR opened at $37.66 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

