Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will earn ($2.28) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,133,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

