Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of TVTX opened at $27.84 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.