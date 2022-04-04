Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELS. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

