Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

