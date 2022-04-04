EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Increased to €189.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €185.00 ($203.30) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESLOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

