ETHplode Trading Up 69.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (ETHPLO) traded 69% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $55,411.87 and $114.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,852,162 coins and its circulating supply is 43,838,061 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

