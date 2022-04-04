Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $127.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

