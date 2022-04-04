EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,984.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. EUNO has a market cap of $5.82 million and $6,984.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00348106 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,500,076,768 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

