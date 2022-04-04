Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Achieves $1.42 Million

Evedo (EVED) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $2.03 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00108519 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

