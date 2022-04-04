EverRise (RISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,022.00

EverRise (RISE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a market cap of $59.02 million and $31,022.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EverRise has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00045650 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.