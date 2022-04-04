EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 10%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 66,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,217,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

