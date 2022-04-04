Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. 189,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.