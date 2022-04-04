Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will report $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $15.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.07. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

