Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Farmers Edge alerts:

OTC FMEGF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Farmers Edge has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.