Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 25,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Cindy Tahl sold 7,738 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $359,275.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,579. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,277,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.