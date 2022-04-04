FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
FBK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.
FBK stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
